Strong, gusting winds, rapidly cooling temperatures and the possibility of snow showers all are in the cards for Long Island Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Drivers should be alert for icy road conditions in areas and the Long Island Rail Road issued an alert to riders advising them to use caution on station staircases and platforms, especially when boarding or exiting trains.

"Please walk, don't run on platforms and stairs," the advisory urged. "And allow extra travel time."

In Suffolk County, patchy black ice has developed in some areas, the weather service said Wednesday morning.

"Take extra caution on any untreated roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks," the weather service said.

The weather service said that though the temperature is expected to hit 40 degrees Wednesday, a cold front moving through the tri-state area in the afternoon figures to bring winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts approaching 50 mph in some areas. There is also a 40% chance of precipitation — possibly snow showers.

"Some areas across the city, Long Island and northeast New Jersey could see a mixture of rain and snow showers," the weather service said in a regional weather summary released at 4:11 a.m.

Long Island could also see a few snow squalls Wednesday afternoon. Any snow squall will produce a brief period of heavy snow, gusty winds, and near zero visibility, the weather service said.

The weather service has also issued a wind advisory for Long Island, which will be in effect from noon Wednesday to midnight.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the advisory read. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

The weather service also has issued a gale warning for the Long Island Sound and all South Shore waters, from New York Harbor to Montauk. That warning will be in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday.

"Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility," the weather service warned.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the high teens Wednesday night into Thursday.

The good news is that, despite temperatures which figure to hover around the freezing mark Thursday, sunny skies are on tap for the day.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s on Friday and in the upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday, when unseasonably warm temperatures are being called for.

Of course, it isn't all good news for what figures to be a warm weekend. The weather service is calling for the possibility of rain and patchy fog Saturday, with a 50% chance of rain on Sunday.