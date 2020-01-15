Areas of dense fog could hinder visibility early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said in a statement released at 3:58 a.m.

But, forecasters said that fog is expected to dissipate by mid-morning, leaving sunny skies and temperatures pushing 50 degrees as high pressure builds into the area.

Long Islanders shouldn't get their hopes up, however. The weather service said there's a chance of rain Wednesday evening, with the possibility of sleet as well.

That rain will exit Thursday, but strong winds and cooler air figures to move in and make a mess of things.

Those winds could reach 20 to 30 mph, the weather service said. And forecasters said temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s could drop to below freezing in little more than a blink of an eye, with a high of just 29 degrees expected Friday. Temperatures in the teens are expected Friday night into Saturday, when partly sunny skies are expected to give way to snow and freezing rain.

Meanwhile, a gale warning will be in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday for Long Island waters, the weather service warned. Included in the warning are the Long Island Sound, as well as South Shore bays from New York Harbor and Jones Inlet all the way to Montauk Point.

The weather service is calling for seas of five to eight feet in ocean waters and three to six feet on the Sound. Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are expected.