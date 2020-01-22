TODAY'S PAPER
Forecast: Sunny and mild before end-of-week warm up

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Light winds, sunny skies, mild temperatures.

That's what's in store for Long Island when it comes to weather Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

In fact, forecasters said that a high pressure system will remain over the area through Thursday, with daytime temperatures moving from the 20s into the upper 30s Wednesday and, following overnight temperatures back in the mid-20s, will soar into the mid-40s Thursday.

But, not all news is good news.

The weather service said that following partly sunny skies Friday there's a good chance there will be rain on Saturday and a chance for a mixture of rain and snow on Sunday. However, forecasters are calling for trace amounts, at best. So, it could be worse.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-40s through the weekend, the weather service said.

As of 5:15 a.m. it was 22 degrees in central Long Island, with a high of 38 degrees expected, the weather service said.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

