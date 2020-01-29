Cloud-lovers will find lots to like Wednesday morning, while sun-lovers will much prefer the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Islip's forecast.

Similarly, outdoor-lovers and star-gazers will find Sunday more to their liking than Friday night and Saturday, when there will be a slight chance of rain and possibly snow.

Before all that, Wednesday's "stubborn clouds should give way to afternoon sunshine as high pressure builds from the north," the weather service said.

The high will be an unseasonably warm 42 degrees. The windchill Wednesday night will make it feel from 25 to 35 degrees, the forecasters said.

Clear skies, courtesy of the high pressure, should continue Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.

Thursday will be the chillier of the two, when the daytime high should be 37 degrees. The nighttime low, when wind chill is factored in, will be 15 to 25 degrees.

Friday should warm up to 42 degrees during the day. Thermometers should hover just at the point of freezing that night, which means the Island could see either rain or snow, or both, forecasters said.

The odds of precipitation on Friday night and Saturday are 30%, according to the weather service.

After that, the sun is expected to rule the skies from Sunday to Tuesday.