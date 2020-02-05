In every life a little rain must fall — or so the old saying goes.

Luckily for Long Island, while the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory regarding coming snow in areas north and west of the Island, forecasters are predicting only a little rain here. Well, not exactly a little, but rain.

The weather service is predicting that Long Island will get about 2 to 2½ inches of rain in some places between Wednesday and Friday, though unseasonably warm temperatures should keep it from freezing in most areas. In fact, forecasters said there is only a slight chance of sleet overnight Wednesday into Thursday, though the chances of rain are very high.

A lot of what happens could depend on winds and wind chill values.

The weather service said that while high temperatures in the mid-40s are expected Wednesday, with an overnight low around 35 degrees, wind chill values could make it feel like it's 25 to 30 degrees. That could lead to ice in some areas, though the weather service said little or no sleet accumulation is expected.

High temperatures in the upper 40s are expected Thursday, with highs nearing 50 degrees Friday, when the chance of rain is 90 percent.

Overnight temperatures Friday into Saturday figure to drop into the mid-20s, the weather service said.

But forecasters are calling for sunny skies Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s.

Don't thank anyone yet, though. The weather service said there is "a chance of snow" Sunday before 2 p.m., likely changing later to rain.