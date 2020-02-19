Wind gusts will kick up to 29 mph, countering the warmth of Wednesday’s sun, which will boost thermometers to 44 degrees, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Still, the normal mean temperature for this day is 33 degrees, according to weather service records that started in 1963.

“More normal temperatures for this time of year are forecast tonight with lows in the 20s region-wide,” the weather service said. “Slightly below normal temperatures are in store for Thursday and Friday, with dry conditions continuing.”

Long Islanders already looking forward to the weekend might be relieved to learn that no rain is forecast until Monday and Tuesday, when the odds are 40%, the weather service calculated.

Until then, Wednesday night's low is expected to be 25 degrees, though the winds will have calmed by then.

Thursday’s skies will be at least partly sunny, and the high will creep just above freezing.

“Clouds will increase Thursday as a system passes well to our south,” the weather service said.

Sunny skies are anticipated for Friday, with a high of 33 degrees, though the thermometer is expected to slide to 26 that night, the weather service said.

Both Saturday and Sunday also will be clear but warmer, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s, the weather service said.