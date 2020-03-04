Wednesday should be bright, clear, warm — and windy, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Gusts could reach 34 mph, offsetting the unusually high temperatures, which will be “a good five to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year,” the weather service said. A high around 52 degrees is expected Wednesday.

There is a 30% chance of a four-hour stretch of showers late Wednesday night, starting at 10 p.m., the weather service said.

Thursday also is expected to be sunny and warm, with a high of 50 degrees.

No rain is anticipated through Monday with one exception: There is a 40% chance of showers on Friday after 11 a.m., which could last into the night and even mix with snow after 9 p.m., the weather service said. A high of 46 degrees is expected.

Saturday and Sunday both should be sunny, the weather service said.

Saturday will be cooler — a high of 42 degrees is forecast.

Sunday’s sun should help raise the temperature to 51 degrees.

Monday should be clear and several degrees warmer, the weather service said, though clouds will roll in that night.