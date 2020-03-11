TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Windy and cooler but still mild

By Newsday Staff
Wednesday will start out windy and cooler, but still "unseasonably mild," the National Weather Service said.

Early morning wind gusts will later die down, leaving a warm day with highs in the mid-50s, the weather service said.

Thursday is also expected to be warm, with a high near 50 degrees predicted. Clouds will increase as the day goes on, with rain likely overnight and into Friday morning, the weather service said.

Friday will be cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees, the weather service said.

The sun promises to make an appearance this weekend, when highs are expected to be in the low 50s Saturday and the mid-40s on Sunday. 

Monday is also expected to be sunny, with a high near 46 degrees, the weather service said. There is a 50% chance of rain Monday night, however, which could continue into Tuesday.

The high on Tuesday is predicted to be in the mid-50s, the weather service said.

