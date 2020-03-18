Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 50 degrees, though rain should arrive quite early Thursday morning and might just linger into Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The weekend offers mild temperatures in the 40s along with sunlight.

Before that, however, there is a 100% chance of rain on Thursday, the weather service said. A high near 50 degrees is expected.

“On Friday, it will turn noticeably warmer on a south to southwest flow ahead of an approaching cold front,” the weather service said. Highs in the low 60s are predicted.

Also on Friday, the weather service said, “It will remain a bit unsettled with the ongoing chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm."

There is a 40% chance of showers before midnight on Friday with a low of 41 degrees predicted, the weather service said,

On Saturday, the thermometer — under at least partly sunny skies — should hit 49 degrees. The nighttime low, however, will be just 28, the weather service said.

A sunny Sunday will be a touch cooler — about 42 degrees — and the rain could return Monday, when the odds of precipitation are 30%, according to the weather service. The high on Monday is expected to be in the mid-40s.

There is the same risk of downpours on Tuesday, with a high in the low 50s predicted.