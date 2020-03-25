TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Rain makes a return

The National Weather Service says rain will return on Wednesday, mostly from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. News 12 Long meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Wednesday’s outlook, like half of the weekend, is dominated by the chance of showers, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The odds of midweek rain are 60%, mostly from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“The best chances for rain will be across southern areas,” the weather service said in a forecast for the tristate region. “Temperatures will average below normal today with temperatures primarily in the lower and middle 40s.”

Thursday, however, promises sunshine with a high of about 51 degrees.

The showers look likely to return very early Friday morning. The weather service said there is a 40% chance of showers continuing until about noon.

The thermometer should reach about 54 degrees.

Saturday’s sun should warm the temperature up to almost 60 degrees, according to the weather service.

The rain could return Saturday night and rule much of Sunday, when the odds of some downpours are 60%.

Both Monday and Tuesday promise clear skies.

Highs in the 50s are expected Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

