Mother Nature seems to have decided to skip any April Fools' Day tricks for Long Island this Wednesday, as the National Weather Service in Islip forecast promises the morning overcast will lift to reveal sunny skies.

"Clouds will be clearing through the day as drier air moves into the region with the high pressure," the weather service said. "Highs are expected to be seasonable, ranging into the lower to mid 50s."

On Thursday there is a slim chance — 20% — of rain after midday. Those odds rise slightly over night and there is a 30% chance of Friday morning showers before a sunny spell sets in, which should last until Sunday night, when there is a 30% chance of showers.

Weekend temperatures, as well as on Thursday and Friday, will be in the low 50s, the weather service said.

By Monday, the sun should return, and stick around on Tuesday, the weather service said, with day time highs in the mid to upper 50s both days.