TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
36° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Clouds clear to reveal sunny skies

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Mother Nature seems to have decided to skip any April Fools' Day tricks for Long Island this Wednesday, as the National Weather Service in Islip forecast promises the morning overcast will lift to reveal sunny skies.

"Clouds will be clearing through the day as drier air moves into the region with the high pressure," the weather service said. "Highs are expected to be seasonable, ranging into the lower to mid 50s."

On Thursday there is a slim chance — 20% — of rain after midday. Those odds rise slightly over night and there is a 30% chance of Friday morning showers before a sunny spell sets in, which should last until Sunday night, when there is a 30% chance of showers.

Weekend temperatures, as well as on Thursday and Friday, will be in the low 50s, the weather service said.

By Monday, the sun should return, and stick around on Tuesday, the weather service said, with day time highs in the mid to upper 50s both days.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search