Long Island weather: Rainy start, then dry and warm

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Wednesday is one of those days when Long Islanders will wake up and hear the rain, though — unlike the showers predicted for Thursday — it should be fairly fleeting.

"Following a few showers this morning, dry weather will return this afternoon,” the National Weather Service in Islip said.

It added, “Temperatures will once again rise above normal, reaching the upper 50s to mid-60s."

A coastal flood advisory, meaning there is a risk of 1 to 2 feet of flooding, was issued by the weather service for southwestern Suffolk from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday likely will be dominated by showers and thunderstorms at least until 5 p.m. and winds could gusts up to 31 mph, the weather service said. Thermometers should register in the mid-50s.

Thursday night — when the low could fall into the 30s — also might see some rain.

However, Friday should be sunny with a daytime high of about 51 degrees, the weather service said.

Saturday and Sunday look just about ideal, with clear skies with temperatures in the mid-50s predicted.

Rain likely again will sweep in Sunday night and last through Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s are expected. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

