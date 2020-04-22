Wednesday continues the anomalous spring weather, with forecasters predicting the wind chill will make the morning feel like it is in the 20s and 30s, though a daytime high in the low 50s is anticipated.

For Suffolk, a freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m., the National Weather Service in Islip said. There is also a frost advisory from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. on Thursday.

During the day on Wednesday, “gusty westerly winds will persist as skies clear,” the weather service said.

ISLIP, NY

Wednesday night also will be characterized by unusual cold.

“Winds diminish Wednesday night and temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s once again,” the weather service said.

And then showers might arrive Thursday — the odds of precipitation are 30% after 3 p.m., the weather service said. A high near 52 degrees is expected.

And there could be frost Friday morning.

Friday looks like a washout, with the chances of precipitation assessed by the weather service at 80%. A high in the 50s is predicted.

At least Saturday should be bright and clear, though once again downpours could arrive Sunday and possibly last through Monday, with clear skies seen for Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s, the weather service said.