TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
44° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Cloudy and cool, light rain tonight

The National Weather Service in Islip says sunny skies will give way to clouds with a slight chance of rain later in the day; high temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s. News 12 Long lsland meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Wednesday’s bright start will give way to clouds and what the National Weather Service in Islip calls a slight chance of rain.

And it will be a bit chillier than usual. Look for highs in the mid- to upper 50s, and cooler by the coast, the weather service said.

"Light rain becomes more likely tonight as a southeast wind becomes gusty at times, especially closer to the coast," the weather service said.

Thursday could see additional downpours — the odds of rain, the weather service says, are 50%.

The temperature should hit 58 degrees. Gusts of wind could reach 33 mph, the weather service said.

"A strong frontal system will bring moderate to heavy rainfall Thursday night into Friday morning," the weather service said.

On Friday, the odds of rain are 80% and a thunderstorm is possible, the experts said. Those showers could last into the night and there is a 30% chance that rain will fall Saturday, possibly until 1 p.m., the weather service said.

Highs in the low 60s are predicted for both days.

The sun returns Sunday, when a high of 64 degrees is expected.

While there is a 30% chance of rain on Monday, Tuesday should be sunny. Highs should be in the upper 50s to low 60s, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search