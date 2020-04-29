Wednesday’s bright start will give way to clouds and what the National Weather Service in Islip calls a slight chance of rain.

And it will be a bit chillier than usual. Look for highs in the mid- to upper 50s, and cooler by the coast, the weather service said.

"Light rain becomes more likely tonight as a southeast wind becomes gusty at times, especially closer to the coast," the weather service said.

Currently Partly Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 44° Partly Cloudy 55°/48°

Thursday could see additional downpours — the odds of rain, the weather service says, are 50%.

The temperature should hit 58 degrees. Gusts of wind could reach 33 mph, the weather service said.

"A strong frontal system will bring moderate to heavy rainfall Thursday night into Friday morning," the weather service said.

On Friday, the odds of rain are 80% and a thunderstorm is possible, the experts said. Those showers could last into the night and there is a 30% chance that rain will fall Saturday, possibly until 1 p.m., the weather service said.

Highs in the low 60s are predicted for both days.

The sun returns Sunday, when a high of 64 degrees is expected.

While there is a 30% chance of rain on Monday, Tuesday should be sunny. Highs should be in the upper 50s to low 60s, the weather service said.