Long Island weather: Cool, with rain late in the day

The National Weather Service says temperatures will be in the 50s today with rain, mostly toward the end of the day and evening. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Mother Nature’s plans for Wednesday and Friday — but not Thursday — include some light rain, mostly toward the end of the day and evening, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

There is an 80% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Wednesday, forecasters said.

"Temperatures will remain below normal through the period, with highs today in the 50s and in the lower and middle 60s on Thursday," the weather service said.

The sun should rule Thursday, the weather service said, though nighttime clouds could bring rain on Friday. The odds of precipitation are 50% after 2 p.m.

The high for Friday will be in the low 60s, and while both Saturday and Sunday will be at least partly sunny, the weekend will be cooler — likely around the mid-50s.

There is a 40% chance some downpours will be seen on Monday. Tuesday, however, appears bright and clear, the weather service sad. The high both days is expected to be in the upper 50s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

