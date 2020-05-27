TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Morning
SEARCH
58° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Dense morning fog, then cloudy and warm

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Dense fog will be a morning hazard for any Long Islanders out and about Wednesday morning. After it lifts around 9 a.m., look for overcast skies, the National Weather Service said.

By nightfall, a few downpours could accompany the returning fog.

"Highs today will range from the low 80s well away from the coast, to around 70 along the shoreline," the weather service said.

Thursday, when the high is expected to be in the upper 60s, and Friday could bring the same combination of drizzle and fog. The forecasters said: "A few showers are possible on Thursday and Thursday night as a weak system passes west of the area. Otherwise, more fog and drizzle is expected Thursday night."

The fog sticks around Friday morning and there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms and showers before 10 a.m. The weather service predicts a daytime high of 71 degrees.

Saturday likely will be damp — there is a 50% chance of showers — and look for clouds to block the sun. The daytime high could be 73 degrees.

While there might be downpours on Saturday night, the Sunday to Tuesday stretch should all be bright and clear, the weather service said. Daytime highs should hover in the upper 60s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search