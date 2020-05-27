Dense fog will be a morning hazard for any Long Islanders out and about Wednesday morning. After it lifts around 9 a.m., look for overcast skies, the National Weather Service said.

By nightfall, a few downpours could accompany the returning fog.

"Highs today will range from the low 80s well away from the coast, to around 70 along the shoreline," the weather service said.

ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 58° Fog 68°/58°

Thursday, when the high is expected to be in the upper 60s, and Friday could bring the same combination of drizzle and fog. The forecasters said: "A few showers are possible on Thursday and Thursday night as a weak system passes west of the area. Otherwise, more fog and drizzle is expected Thursday night."

The fog sticks around Friday morning and there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms and showers before 10 a.m. The weather service predicts a daytime high of 71 degrees.

Saturday likely will be damp — there is a 50% chance of showers — and look for clouds to block the sun. The daytime high could be 73 degrees.

While there might be downpours on Saturday night, the Sunday to Tuesday stretch should all be bright and clear, the weather service said. Daytime highs should hover in the upper 60s.