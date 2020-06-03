Wednesday could be a wild weather day, with possibly intense afternoon thunderstorms, high winds, strong rip currents and even hail, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

And that’s not all: "An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out," the weather service said, which issued a hazardous weather outlook for southeast New York.

The afternoon and evening storms may make it tough for anyone wishing to continue the protests rocking the country after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Partly Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 65° Partly Cloudy 77°/63° 77°/63° SEE FULL FORECAST

The odds of rain are 80% and while the day will be warm, with a high in the mid-70s, storms could continue until around 9 p.m. with wind gusts of up to 25 mph, the weather service said.

After that, each day in the Thursday to Saturday stretch has a 30% chance of rain at some point, with thermometers hovering in the mid-70s during the day, according to the weather service.

But the three days that follow, from Sunday to Tuesday, all should be sunny with temperatures climbing to the mid-70s, the forecasters said.

Until then, blame a cold front that will displace its opposite for Wednesday’s volatile weather.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The cold front pushes south through the area by Thursday morning with showers ending," the weather service said. "Lows will generally be in the lower to mid-60s, with a few upper 50s across the far northwest."