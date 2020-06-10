Sun and fairly high humidity are anticipated for Wednesday, when thermometers will rise to nearly 80 degrees, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

While Thursday could see storms, skies should clear on Friday and Saturday, though clouds may return on Sunday, and possibly bring rain on Monday.

Until then, the odds of showers and possibly a thunderstorm are 70% on Thursday, especially north and west of New York City, the weather service said.

"Rain tapers off Thursday night from northwest to southeast," the weather service said.

And then, "Cooler high temperatures are forecast for Thursday and Friday, which will be more in the mid 70s to lower 80s," the weather service said. That range, the weather service said, is "close to normal for this time of year."

Saturday should be sunny and 75 degrees. Sunday should be nearly as warm, but the skies could be overcast.

There is a 30% chance of showers on Sunday night and Monday and Tuesday could be cloudy with highs in the mid-70s, the weather service said.