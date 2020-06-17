The recent dry weather will continue Wednesday, which is expected to be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high around 75 degrees, the weather service said.

And, the weather service said, "the humidity will begin to slowly increase moving into the latter half of this week as a weak upper level low begins to move into the area from the south. This will lead to an onshore flow out of the southeast and south which will lead to low clouds and patchy fog during the morning hours for the next few days."

Friday could see the end to the recent beautiful stretch of weather, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms predicted after noon. The day will otherwise be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s, the weather service said.

Saturday and Sunday are both expected to be sunny, with highs in the upper 70s.

Rain is possible Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80s, the weather service said.