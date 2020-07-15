Clouds and sun will swap places on Wednesday, with a high during the day of 81 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

The high pressure front warding off rain — though not humidity — will stick around Thursday too, so it also should be sunny.

"High temperatures will be at or slightly below normal today, then a few degrees cooler on Thursday," the weather service said in its forecast Wednesday.

Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s on Thursday.

Friday, however, has a 50% chance of storms and thunderstorms, especially after midday, but they should quit the Island before Saturday morning, the weather service said. A high around 80 degrees is expected for Friday.

Look for more heat on both Saturday and Sunday with sunshine raising temperatures to around 90 degrees.

Monday looks much the same but a little cooler and Tuesday could be soggy, the weather service said. Highs both days will be in the mid-80s.