TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Mostly sunny, highs in the 80s

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Clouds and sun will swap places on Wednesday, with a high during the day of 81 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

The high pressure front warding off rain — though not humidity — will stick around Thursday too, so it also should be sunny.

"High temperatures will be at or slightly below normal today, then a few degrees cooler on Thursday," the weather service said in its forecast Wednesday.

Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s on Thursday.

Friday, however, has a 50% chance of storms and thunderstorms, especially after midday, but they should quit the Island before Saturday morning, the weather service said. A high around 80 degrees is expected for Friday.

Look for more heat on both Saturday and Sunday with sunshine raising temperatures to around 90 degrees.

Monday looks much the same but a little cooler and Tuesday could be soggy, the weather service said. Highs both days will be in the mid-80s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

More news

Damon Evans moved to Queens from Long Island Pandemic slows journey of young LIers to NYC
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder speaks Tuesday in Officials: Patience needed during racial harassment probe
A neighborhood of houses over Nassau County is Nassau postpones tax-challenge deadline until Sept. 4
A man wearing a mask heads into La Officials: Instances of COVID-19 spread in Suffolk 'a wake-up call'
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he Schumer: No deduction cap in next pandemic-relief bill
Faye Doomchin leaves Nassau police headquarters in 2018. Psychologist testifies in first "hybrid" criminal trial in Nassau court
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search