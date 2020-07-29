Wednesday will be a less intense summer day, with sunshine but a lower daytime high of 86 degrees, forecasters said.

While there is a slight — 20% chance — of showers on Thursday and Friday, the weekend promises sunshine and highs in the mid-80s, the National Weather Service said.

Highs on the Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the mid- to upper 80s.

Thank a cold front expected to linger in the area for interrupting the recent searing heat.

"A cold front will become nearly stationary just south of Long Island," the weather service said.

And it will be succeeded by a second.

"Another cold front will move across the region on Thursday," the meteorologists said.

The beach-pleasing weekend may end with downpours Sunday night, according to the forecasters. They put the odds of showers at 40% after midnight and there is a 50/50 chance of storms both Monday and Tuesday.

Highs both days are predicted to be in the low 80s.