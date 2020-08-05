TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Bright, sunny and hot

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Wednesday should be a typical summer day: bright, sunny and hot.

There is a high risk of rip currents through the evening, the National Weather Service in Islip warned.

The daytime high should reach 86 degrees, the weather service said, and Thursday looks especially delightful as it also should be sunny but cooler with a high of just 79 degrees.

While there is a chance of showers on Friday, when the high is expected to be near 80 degrees, the weekend and into Monday should be sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There is a 30% chance of showers on Tuesday, when the highs should be in the mid 80s, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

