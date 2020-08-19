Once past a slight, 20% chance of rain on Wednesday, the sun will be out and about until Sunday, when there is a 30% chance of downpours after 1 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Much of Wednesday may be overcast.

"A southwesterly flow in the mid levels will keep clouds around for a good portion of the day, and this will aid in keeping daytime temperatures down just a touch," the weather service said. "Then partly cloudy skies should develop from west to east later in the day."

As News 12 Long Island meteorologist Geoff Bansen put it, Wednesday will be, "Not a terrible day but there will be some showers passing through, perhaps even a rumble of thunder. Nothing severe."

Daytime highs of 79 degrees are predicted for Wednesday and Thursday. There is also a moderate risk of rip currents at ocean beaches both days.

Thursday sounds particularly delightful, especially because the humidity that can intensify heat will not hold sway.

"On Thursday, expect more in the way of sunshine along with very comfortable humidity levels as dew points should reside mainly in the 50s," the weather service said. "Thus it will be very comfortable for mid to late August as temperatures may average a couple of degrees below average despite a good deal of sunshine."

Friday and Saturday, both sunny, will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the low 80s. And the dreaded humidity will start making a return.

Clouds arrive Saturday night though showers Sunday should hold off until the early afternoon, the weather service said. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s Sunday.

Monday should be sunny and warm with a daytime high of 85 degrees and while there might be showers that night, Tuesday should be just as bright and clear and warm.