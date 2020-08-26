The good news is forecasters are calling for a beautiful day Wednesday with sunny skies and temperatures in the high 70s, maybe even 80 degrees.

The bad news is there's some really nasty weather lurking just around the corner, with the National Weather Service warning Long Island is facing "an enhanced risk" of severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening — with "damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher, along with large hail" as the primary threats.

An isolated tornado will also be possible over land, forecasters said. An isolated waterspout will be possible on the water as well, the weather service said in a hazardous weather outlook statement issued at 4:18 a.m. Wednesday.

A small craft advisory is in effect Wednesday for all South Shore waters and the eastern Long Island Sound.

This is all weather ahead of the possible aftermath of Hurricane Laura, which is lurking now in the Gulf of Mexico. The remains of that storm are expected to hit the United States east of Houston then cut across the southern part of the country before reaching the metro area as a storm sometime late Saturday or early Sunday.

In addition to the strong chance of severe thunderstorms Thursday, forecasters are calling for thunderstorms Friday and Saturday on Long Island.