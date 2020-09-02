Wednesday’s showers — there is a 50% chance of rain after 8 a.m. — likely will diminish in the evening and Thursday, and sunny skies are forecast through Monday’s Labor Day holiday, forecasters said.

There is a high risk of rip currents at Atlantic Ocean beaches on Wednesday and a moderate risk on Thursday, which could worsen out east, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday should be a cool 79 degrees and the weekend also will be a bit cool.

Currently, a high pressure area drifting down from the Canadian Maritimes will "ridge down" across the northeast coast Wednesday evening, the weather service said, bringing breezes to Long Island.

ISLIP, NY 70° Light Rain 78°/73°

So will Tropical Storm Omar, now bucking strong winds a few hundred miles east of Cape Hatteras. Wind shear is expected to keep weakening the storm as it travels, mainly east of North Carolina.

"Onshore flow between the high and Tropical Storm Omar moving off the NC coast will also continue tonight," the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

By Thursday, the downpour odds for Long Island are just 20% and the daytime high should hit 83 degrees, the weather service said.

Friday should be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with a high of 85 degrees during the day.

Mainly sunny skies are forecast for the Saturday to Monday period but thermometers likely will top out in the upper 70s, the weather service said.

Monday night clouds likely will deliver rain by Tuesday, when the odds of showers are 40%.