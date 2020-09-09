The fog greeting Wednesday’s early risers should burn off by 9 a.m. or so, revealing the last partly sunny day before clouds and rain may set in for the rest of the workweek, forecasters said.

Saturday may be the next sunny day and it will be followed swiftly by more rain on Sunday and possibly into next Monday, the National Weather Service said.

At least partly sunny skies Wednesday, and a high of 80 degrees, may tempt swimmers and surfers, though there is a moderate risk of rip currents at ocean beaches.

And then, the weather service said, "By Wednesday evening into early Thursday, rain shower chances increase from north to south."

Loading... Good Morning Currently Mostly Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 67° Mostly Cloudy 79°/71° 79°/71° SEE FULL FORECAST

The odds of a rainy Thursday are 60%, and once again a daytime high in the low 80s is expected, according to the weather service.

In contrast, Friday’s chances for downpours are just 20%, yet it could be about 10 degrees cooler.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Saturday looks just about ideal: sunny, and once again the high for the day will be in the low 70s, the weather service said.

Storms, possibly including thunderstorms, may arrive that night and continue into Sunday, when the odds of rain are put at 40%. Temperatures during the day should run around the mid-70s.

"Heaviest rain should begin late Sunday into early Monday with rainfall totals between one and two inches possible," the weather service said.

After that, the weather service said, "Another high pressure system behind the front dries out the Northeast to start the week next week."

The odds of rain on Monday are 30%. Any storms should depart by that night and Tuesday should be bright and clear.

As the weather service said: "Afternoon temperatures return to the mid-70s by Monday and Tuesday and with the northerly breeze could feel like a pleasant fall day."