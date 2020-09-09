TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Morning fog, rain possible tonight

The National Weather Service said Wednesday will have partly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The fog greeting Wednesday’s early risers should burn off by 9 a.m. or so, revealing the last partly sunny day before clouds and rain may set in for the rest of the workweek, forecasters said.

Saturday may be the next sunny day and it will be followed swiftly by more rain on Sunday and possibly into next Monday, the National Weather Service said.

At least partly sunny skies Wednesday, and a high of 80 degrees, may tempt swimmers and surfers, though there is a moderate risk of rip currents at ocean beaches.

And then, the weather service said, "By Wednesday evening into early Thursday, rain shower chances increase from north to south."

The odds of a rainy Thursday are 60%, and once again a daytime high in the low 80s is expected, according to the weather service. 

In contrast, Friday’s chances for downpours are just 20%, yet it could be about 10 degrees cooler.

Saturday looks just about ideal: sunny, and once again the high for the day will be in the low 70s, the weather service said.

Storms, possibly including thunderstorms, may arrive that night and continue into Sunday, when the odds of rain are put at 40%. Temperatures during the day should run around the mid-70s.

"Heaviest rain should begin late Sunday into early Monday with rainfall totals between one and two inches possible," the weather service said.

After that, the weather service said, "Another high pressure system behind the front dries out the Northeast to start the week next week."

The odds of rain on Monday are 30%. Any storms should depart by that night and Tuesday should be bright and clear.

As the weather service said: "Afternoon temperatures return to the mid-70s by Monday and Tuesday and with the northerly breeze could feel like a pleasant fall day."

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

