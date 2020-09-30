Wednesday's morning showers should depart by noon, leaving sunny skies and lower humidity, along with some possibly stiff breezes, the National Weather Service's Islip office said.

Thursday also should be bright and clear and any showers Friday — the odds of rain are 50% — should depart in time for a sunny weekend.

Before that, Wednesday’s breezes could be fairly powerful.

There is a wind advisory in effect for western Suffolk through 8 a.m. South winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are possible, the weather service said.

In eastern Suffolk, there is a high wind warning through 8 a.m. Wind gusts there could reach up to 60 mph, the weather service said.

"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service said.

PSEG Long Island reported that as of 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, 4,353 customers were without power.

As the day progresses, the weather service said the winds should calm a bit.

"Although winds will diminish somewhat, it will continue to be on the breezy side," the weather service said, adding gusts may hit 45 mph east of the Hudson River. "Temperatures will be cooler with humidity levels dropping through the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s."

Thursday’s daytime high should hit 70 degrees. Friday’s possible showers could keep it a few degrees cooler and there is a 40% chance of downpours that night, the weather service said.

Saturday and Sunday should be twins when it comes to the weather: both should be sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

The rain may return Monday, when the odds of showers are 50%, but the weather service forecasts a sunny Tuesday. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60s both days.