Sunshine Wednesday likely will be replaced by early-afternoon clouds that may deliver a few showers and thunderstorms, but the main hazard will be winds clocking in at 20 to 30 mph — with gusts that could reach 50 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory that starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday and extends through 2 a.m. Thursday. During that time drivers should be especially cautious and any items that may be blown away should be secured, it said.

Stiff breezes Wednesday are arriving ahead of a cold front sliding down from Canada. The high for the day could reach the low 70s, the weather service said.

"The winds will keep temps in the 40s and 50s tonight," the weather service said Wednesday.

After that, the next seven days — including the weekend and Monday’s Columbus Day holiday — should be sunny with daytime highs in the mid-60s, with just one exception: thermometers may reach 73 degrees on Saturday, the weather service said.

Despite the promise of another stretch of fair weather, forecasters did caution that even Long Islanders may not entirely escape the effects of Hurricane Delta, now drenching western Cuba and the Yucatán Peninsula.

The weather service said one model "still suggests that Hurricane Delta moisture makes it to the region as early as Sunday night into Monday." It added that, "Due to the high uncertainty, pop-ups (showers) were limited to a slight chance."