The odds of downpours Wednesday are 60%, which initially may sound daunting, but the National Weather Service’s Islip office anticipates less than a tenth of an inch of rain to fall.

While more rain sets in Thursday and Friday, not only is Saturday’s Halloween expected to be sunny but after possible rain on Sunday, so is Monday and Tuesday’s Election Day.

But Long Islanders first must brace for the downpours stemming from what the weather service calls remnants of Hurricane Zeta, which regained strength after striking Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula and now is barreling toward Louisiana.

"Although cooler waters and increasing southwesterly upper-level winds over the northern Gulf of Mexico are likely to cause the cyclone's intensity to level off or even come down slightly, Zeta is expected to reach the northern Gulf Coast as a significant hurricane by late this afternoon," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

The 27th named storm of this year’s hurricane season, which was around 355 miles south-southwest of New Orleans as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, will cause potentially life-threatening storm surges from the mouth of the Atchafalaya River, just west of the Mississippi River, to Navarre, Florida, in the northwest panhandle, as well as bodies of water including Lake Pontchartrain, Pensacola Bay and Mobile Bay, the hurricane center said.

And a hurricane warning was issued from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including metropolitan New Orleans.

Long Islanders, meanwhile, can anticipate a daytime high of 62 degrees on Wednesday, the weather service said, and cloudy skies at night.

And then more rain arrives Thursday, with the weather service predicting from three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a cooler day with highs in the low 50s. Stiff breezes with wind gusts hitting 33 mph are also expected.

The odds of rain Thursday are 90%. And, the weather service said, "The rain will continue into Thursday night as the winds increase, especially across coastal sections where the winds will gust 30 to 35 mph at times."

Zeta also will be drenching much of the south and southeast.

"Through Thursday, heavy rainfall is expected from portions of the central U.S. Gulf Coast into the Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley, Southern to Central Appalachians, and mid-Atlantic States near and in advance of Zeta," said the hurricane center said, which warned of flash floods.

Rain also is likely for Long Island on Friday — the weather service again put the odds at 90% — with most of the rain expected to fall before noon. The total should add up to a quarter to half an inch.

"The storm system will pull away during Friday afternoon and evening with clearing developing from west to east as high pressure builds into the region," the weather service said.

Saturday should be a delightful sunny day with a high of 50 degrees, the weather service said.

There is a 40% chance of rain on Sunday, and it will be 10 degrees warmer.

Both Monday and Tuesday also should be bright and clear with daytime highs in the low 50s.