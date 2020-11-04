Early risers on Wednesday may encounter some spots of frost that should vanish by daybreak and then the day should be lovely: sunshine and breezes topping out at 13 mph — or about a fifth of the peak gusts hit when the week began — are predicted, forecasters said.

The next six days promise much of the same.

The current high pressure system will shift out to the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday morning, and taking its place is a warm front arriving from Pennsylvania and Delaware, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

"After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will rebound to a few degrees above normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s," the weather service said.

Predicting a breezy night due to the offshore high pressure, the weather service added that on land, "The warmer air mass will lead to a milder night with temperatures falling into the 40s for most locations with lower 50s in the NYC metro (area)."

Thursday’s high during the day should hit 66 degrees. Clouds will develop that night, keeping temperatures from falling below 52 degrees, and Friday should see the overcast lift off and the sunshine return, with a high during the day of 64 degrees, the weather service said.

Starting Friday, more high pressure "rebuilds" in over the mid-Atlantic region, along with an elongated similar system, or ridge, that will form over the Northeast, the weather service said.

As a result, the Friday to Tuesday period on Long Island "will remain warm and dry through the extended period with temperatures generally around 10 degrees above seasonal normals," the weather service said.

Sunshine and daytime highs in the low to mid-60s are what Long Islanders can anticipate until clouds roll in Monday night and linger into Tuesday, when once again thermometers will cling to the mid-60s.

The mean temperature in November is 45.1 degrees, and it usually varies from 37.1 to 53.2 degrees, according to the weather service, which started keeping track in 1963.

October averaged 56.8 degrees — 2½ degrees above normal. That does not even vault it into the top 10 warmest Octobers. That record was set in 2017, when the average temperature was 61.9 degrees, the weather service said.