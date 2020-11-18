Wednesday is the last winterlike day, at least for this week.

Lots of sunshine will offset a northwest wind gusting to 15 mph that will make it feel like 20 to 30 degrees, though the actual daytime high should be 39, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

The low for Wednesday night is expected to be well below freezing — just 25 degrees. Parts of Long Island could be even colder.

Thursday, however, will be considerably milder: a daytime high of 51 degrees anticipated, the forecasters said.

And that is the coldest day from then until Tuesday, as thermometers will be clinging to the high 50s and could even hit 61 degrees. And even Tuesday's daytime high is predicted to be a mild 50 degrees.

Cold today, then warm spell arrives

Anyone out and about by the coast on Wednesday will find the breezes, and thus the wind chill, particularly pronounced, the meteorologists advised.

As the weather service said, "A cold, brisk day is expected as high pressure gradually builds into the region from the west. Air mass looks dry so not expecting much in (the) way of clouds."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Few, if any, clouds will allow thermometers to plunge during the night. Some of the "outlying areas well north and west or out in the Pine Barrens of Long Island" could drop into the teens, the weather service said.

While those temperatures may be colder than usual — the typical range is 37.1 to 53.2 degrees in November — they are well above the record low of 11 set in 1979. All that data has been collected by the weather service for Islip since 1963.

High pressure Thursday continues the fair weather, with thermometers inching up to just above 50 degrees.

After Thursday, another warm spell arrives, partly due to what the weather service calls a "subtropical ridge (that) becomes centered over southeastern third of country."

For the Island, the weather service said, "This will result in (a) milder weather pattern into (the) weekend with highs back into 50s and 60s. Dry weather is expected overall, despite a couple of weak fronts moving through (the) region with limited moisture."

Friday’s daytime high, aided by sunny skies, should rise to 58 degrees. The nighttime low will be about 45.

Saturday and Sunday should be just about exact twins, with highs in the upper 50s expected, the weather service said.

Monday could be a little soggy. The odds of showers are 30% with a daytime high of 61 degrees predicted.

The sun should return on Tuesday and it will be a cooler 50 degrees during the day.