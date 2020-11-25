Wednesday’s overcast will give way to sunshine, only for the clouds to return during the afternoon, heralding the at least moderately intense rain that could further complicate Thursday’s Thanksgiving of 2020, forecasters said.

It at least will be mild. And there is still time to clear out the garage for any Thanksgiving dinners to be held outside to curb the spread of COVID-19, or rig a tarpaulin over a deck. Or check the windshield wipers if driving.

At least the Friday to Sunday stretch should be mostly sunny and surprisingly warm, with temperatures bouncing around the 50s, according to the National Weather Service’s Islip office.

The mean top temperature in Islip for November is just over 53 degrees.

Rainy Thanksgiving, but also warm

Those warm temperatures also will be felt Wednesday, the weather service said.

"Temps this afternoon should top out in the upper 50s across the NYC metro area and Long Island, with lower/mid-50s to the north," the meteorologists said.

While a quarter of an inch of rain is predicted for Wednesday night, as much as three-quarters of an inch could fall on Thanksgiving Day, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Thermometers should hit 60 degrees on Thursday, when the odds of rain are 80%.

Initially, the downpours can be pinned on a low pressure system shifting from the Mississippi Valley toward the Great Lakes. Then a second warm front sets in, the meteorologists said.

That pattern and other factors prompted the forecasters to say Wednesday that they "would expect rain to become moderate in intensity late tonight into much of Thanksgiving Day."

The forecasters said, "Rain tapers off Thursday night with passage of an upper trough, then a trailing shortwave trough will move across on Friday, maintaining clouds and producing a few showers."

Friday’s daytime high should reach 58 degrees, and it will be at least partly sunny.

Though cooler, with a high during the day of 54 degrees, Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny and Sunday even sunnier, with a daytime high of 50 degrees, the weather service said.

Showers could return on Sunday night — the odds of rain are 30%. Those odds rise to 50% on Monday before the chances ease back to 30% on Tuesday.