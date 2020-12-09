It’s literally freezing out.

The temperature around 5 a.m. Wednesday was 27 degrees, according to readings at Farmingdale’s Republic Airport by the National Weather Service. The weather service forecasts that Wednesday will see highs near 39 degrees, with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 1 p.m. and mostly cloudy skies all day. Later Wednesday, the temperature will go down to 34 degrees.

The sun will come out Thursday and highs will be in the upper 40s, the weather service said. The temperature will warm up Friday, with a high around 50 degrees expected, then dipping back down to 41 on Friday night, and rising once again Saturday during the day, with a high of 54 predicted.

There is a 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said. Then on Saturday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers, with a low around 44 expected.

There is also a 30% chance of rain on Sunday, with a high around 54 degrees predicted, and a low of 43 on Sunday night.