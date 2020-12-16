Winter storm warning extended for all of Long Island

December’s first major snowstorm should start early Wednesday evening and potentially bring about a foot of snow to western Long Island — but it may switch to sleet later, which would reduce any accumulation, especially out East, forecasters said.

A winter storm warning, which had been in effect for most of the metropolitian area, was extended Wednesday morning for the entire region, including all of Long Island. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour, blizzard conditions along the coast, and gusts of wind that could reach 50 mph — toppling trees and power lines.

Advising against travel on Wednesday night, the weather service also issued coastal flood advisories and watches, which — like the winter storm warning — run from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning.

A gale warning for all local waters starts Wednesday evening and lasts until Thursday night.

Western Long Island, including Farmingdale and Islip, could get about a foot of snow, the weather service said.

"The further west you go, the heavier the snow amounts," weather service meteorologist Da'Vel Johnson said.

The amount of snow eastern Long Island could get depends on whether and when warm air arrives to turn the snow into sleet, meteorologists said.

In its Wednesday morning briefing the weather service predicted four inches of snow for eastern Long Island.

But Johnson said, "It’s possible eastern Long Island could see as much as a foot."

While the path of the storm has not changed, the computer models now are agreeing the storm could be more intense, delivering more snow as it sweeps over water, Johnson said.

"The center of the storm is going to track just south of Long Island, bringing a little more moisture into the area," Johnson said. As a result, he added, "It’s looking like a pretty heavy snowfall event."

Travel once the storm begins is not recommended as roads could be slippery, winds powerful and visibility slashed.

"We’re advising everybody to get to where they want to be" before night falls, Johnson said.

In the Atlantic Ocean, waves may rise 12 to 16 feet. In the Long Island Sound, waters may rise four to seven feet, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s daytime high is expected to be 36 degrees but the wind chill will make it feel like 15 to 25.

Minor to moderate flooding along the coast is likely Wednesday evening. Thursday morning could see "moderate" flooding of two to three feet in South Shore bays, the weather service said. It also warned of "several waterfront road closures and potential property damage."

Breaking waves on Atlantic beaches could be as high as six to 10 feet, causing widespread beach erosion and flooding and isolated washovers, the weather service said. Waves could rise three to six feet on the shore of the Long Island Sound and the Twin Forks.

"Minor damage to shoreline structures possible," the weather service said.

Snowfall totals could range widely across the Island.

The weather service estimated that at the low end, Kennedy Airport could get five inches of snow, Farmingdale could get six inches, Islip five inches, Westhampton four inches, and Montauk zero.

There is a nine in 10 chance of more snow, however.

At the high end, Kennedy Airport could get 11 inches, Farmingdale a foot, Islip 11 inches, Westhampton nine inches, and Montauk four inches,

The odds of those higher amounts are one in ten, the weather service estimated.

Sleet and rain also could worsen power outages.

The wetter the snow, the greater the likelihood that power lines and trees will fall, the weather service said.

PSEG’s performance during Tropical Storm Isaias in August was widely criticized, as its computer systems failed to give customers accurate and timely information about when their power would be restored.

John O’Connell, vice president of Transmission & Distribution at PSEG Long Island, in a statement on Tuesday said: "We are bringing in mutual aid crews to work alongside our highly-trained line personnel, and our workforce is performing system checks and logistics checks to ensure the availability of critical materials, fuel and other supplies."

Thursday could begin with a mix of rain, snow and sleet before 9 a.m., followed by a chance of snow until the mid-afternoon, the weather service said. The chances of precipitation are 70% and it again is expected to be windy, with gusts of up to 38 mph. It is also expected to be cold, with temperatures dropping to 30 degrees late in the day, with a wind chill of 20 to 25.

The Friday to Tuesday period should be at least partly sunny, with temperatures bouncing from the 30s to 40s during the day and from the 20s to 30s at night.