TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
29° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny today; stormy Christmas Eve ahead

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Looks like Rudolph and his reindeer friends are going to need a little more horsepower.

That’s because Santa’s sleigh won’t be going anywhere without a little more pull, what with forecasters over at the National Weather Service issuing a high wind watch for Long Island and the metropolitan area that will be in effect from Thursday evening, Christmas Eve, through Friday, Christmas Day.

The weather service is warning of winds between 25-35 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph possible.

The watch will remain in effect through Friday morning and officials warn "damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines" and said "widespread power outages are possible." Travel could be difficult, the latest forecast watch information said, especially "for high-profile vehicles." Not to mention reindeer — and sleighs.

On the bright side this Christmas Eve and Christmas? When it comes to weather, sorry. There isn’t any. Maybe we shouldn't have expected anything less out of 2020.

Not only won’t it snow, the weather service is calling for temperatures in the high 50s with rain Thursday — and heavy rain Thursday night into Friday, before tapering off around noon.

Long Island could get 2-3 inches of rain and flooding is possible, especially in low-lying poor drainage areas, though the weather service said it appears much of the worst rain and flooding will be north and west of the Island.

Of course, there’s still a strong possibility of ice forming Friday night, when temperatures are expected to plunge into the low 20s.

Meanwhile, temperatures are headed into the low 40s Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, the weather service said.

The weather service said there’s a small craft advisory in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for all South Shore waters from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point. A small craft advisory from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay and for the eastern Long Island Sound expired at 6 a.m.

A small craft advisory for the western Long Island Sound and New York Harbor is in effect until Friday.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

Transponders for use with the LIRR's PTC system MTA: Entire LIRR now equipped with positive train control technology
Suffolk County Community College professor Mary Ann Borrello 'Sister Mary Ann' leaving legacy of philanthropy, kindness
Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology and Doctors say side effects from vaccines not uncommon
Smithtown is proposing guidelines that will concentrate development Smithtown calls for focusing future development on downtowns
(Clockwise from top left) Emma Azzaretto, 13, Gabriella Long Islanders deliver 'hugs and kisses' to nursing home for holidays
A steady rush of customers enter the Stony A Christmas card revival in a season marked by COVID-19
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search