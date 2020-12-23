Looks like Rudolph and his reindeer friends are going to need a little more horsepower.

That’s because Santa’s sleigh won’t be going anywhere without a little more pull, what with forecasters over at the National Weather Service issuing a high wind watch for Long Island and the metropolitan area that will be in effect from Thursday evening, Christmas Eve, through Friday, Christmas Day.

The weather service is warning of winds between 25-35 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph possible.

The watch will remain in effect through Friday morning and officials warn "damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines" and said "widespread power outages are possible." Travel could be difficult, the latest forecast watch information said, especially "for high-profile vehicles." Not to mention reindeer — and sleighs.

On the bright side this Christmas Eve and Christmas? When it comes to weather, sorry. There isn’t any. Maybe we shouldn't have expected anything less out of 2020.

Not only won’t it snow, the weather service is calling for temperatures in the high 50s with rain Thursday — and heavy rain Thursday night into Friday, before tapering off around noon.

Long Island could get 2-3 inches of rain and flooding is possible, especially in low-lying poor drainage areas, though the weather service said it appears much of the worst rain and flooding will be north and west of the Island.

Of course, there’s still a strong possibility of ice forming Friday night, when temperatures are expected to plunge into the low 20s.

Meanwhile, temperatures are headed into the low 40s Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, the weather service said.

The weather service said there’s a small craft advisory in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for all South Shore waters from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point. A small craft advisory from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay and for the eastern Long Island Sound expired at 6 a.m.

A small craft advisory for the western Long Island Sound and New York Harbor is in effect until Friday.