It looks like a bright start for 2021, with forecasters calling for rain Thursday morning but then clearing by New Year's Eve night, with temperatures in the 20s to 30s.

Wednesday's forecast calls for increasing clouds, with a high near 45 degrees expected, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values will make it feel between 25 and 35 degrees early.

Rain will move in later, mainly after 3 a.m. Thursday, with a low around 40 degrees and wind gusts as high as 28 mph predicted.

By Thursday morning, rain is likely, mainly before noon with temperatures reaching a high near 49 degrees. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Samantha Augeri reported light showers in the morning Thursday. At night, the wind will shift to the north and the evening will be partly cloudy, she said.

The rain will clear out later in the day with a low around 28 degrees expected, according to the weather service.

Augeri said some wet weather will move in on New Year's Day but Friday morning will start out sunny. There is a 50% chance of rain after 3 p.m. and a high of 41 degrees is expected.

There's a 30% chance of rain Saturday before 10 a.m., with a high near 51 degrees expected, according to the weather service. Sunday's forecast calls for a chance of rain and snow and highs in the low 40s.

The rest of the week looks mild, with highs in the 40s and sun and clouds predicted.

"The first week of 2021 looks pretty good," Augeri said.