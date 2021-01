Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 40 degrees and a low at night of 32 degrees, when the skies will become partly cloudy and the windchill will be between 20 and 25 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The rest of the week is forecast to be free of precipitation but cold, with temperatures ranging from highs between 38 and 43 degrees and lows between 27 and 30.

The break from precipitation is forecast to last through Tuesday, when there’s a chance of rain and snow.