The waning coastal storm may deliver a little more snow before 9 a.m., said the National Weather Service’s Islip office, which warned last night’s wintry mix may have turned roads treacherous.

"Locally dangerous travel will be possible on untreated and elevated surfaces.," the weather service advised.

The Twin Forks might receive a "rain/snow mix" instead of snow, which might continue to fall sporadically during the day.

And look for clouds to stick around Wednesday, though it is expected to be milder.

"Temperatures will be near normal ranging from the middle 30s to around 40," the weather service said.

The Thursday to Saturday stretch should be at least partly sunny and cold before the next storm arrives, possibly bringing snow as soon as Sunday.

Thursday’s early-morning clouds should lift away, allowing the sun to raise the temperature to 35 degrees — warmer than it will actually feel, as the wind chill, with gusts kicking up to 30 mph, will drop that down to 15 to 20, the weather service said.

And then the cold sweeps in.

"Friday and Saturday will be one of the colder two-day periods of the winter thus far, with temperatures both days not getting out of the 20s. Overnight lows fall into the single digits and teens," the weather service said.

Strong winds will intensify that chill.

"Expect a stretch of windy conditions for Thursday and Friday," the weather service said. For mariners, there is a gale watch from Thursday night to Friday.

Sunday, aside from the possible snow, should be sunny with a high of 35 degrees.

Precisely when the next storm arrives depends on which model is relied upon. One has it arriving Sunday afternoon or evening while another delays it until Monday evening, the weather service said.

And whether it changes to rain or sleet depends on its track. It also is too early to project that, the weather service said.

"Overall, this will be a system that will have to be watched for perhaps some winter weather impacts, but there is low confidence and high uncertainty with respect to intensity and precipitation type for the longevity/duration of the potential event," the weather service said.

For now, the weather service predicts a 50% chance of snow on Sunday night, with a low of 27 degrees.

The same odds of rain and snow are expected on Monday, when the high should hit 39 degrees.

Tuesday, once again, has a 50% chance of rain and snow, with a high near 38 degrees expected.