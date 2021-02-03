Look sharp: Roads on Wednesday morning may have icy patches and there is at least a slim chance of snow showers until the early afternoon, forecasters said.

The daytime high is expected to be just above freezing at 35 degrees. A coastal flood advisory for eastern Suffolk was set to expire at 6 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

While Thursday should be sunny, the weekend may be bracketed with possibly freezing rain and snow on both Friday and Sunday — though Saturday should be fair.

And then colder and drier weather sets in early next week.

Until then, Wednesday’s sun-blocking clouds and winds ranging from 10 to 17 mph will keep temperatures a few degrees below average, the weather service said.

All the snow from the three-day storm that brought 18.1 inches to Northport — Suffolk’s highest amount — and 17.6 inches in Hicksville — Nassau’s maximum — is not likely to vanish anytime soon as winter temperatures will continue.

At least Thursday should offer fine weather indeed.

"The region should finally experience abundant sunshine as skies clear out," the weather service said. "Temperatures with the increased sunshine will get closer to normal as some areas eclipse the 40-degree mark. Also the breeze will lighten out of the west later in the afternoon."

And then on Friday there is a 60% chance of rain, snow and sleet. Though with a daytime high of 50 degrees expected, the weather service said, "little or no ice accumulation is expected."