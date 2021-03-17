Clouds on Wednesday are not expected to deliver rain and the daytime high should be a mild 48 degrees — but winter isn’t quite ready to quit yet, the forecasters said.

Rain on Thursday, coupled with a daytime high of 50 degrees, just might be followed by a chance of morning snow and rain on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

But the weekend, with spring officially beginning on Saturday, should be sunny and balmy.

Saturday’s high during the day is expected to hit 44 degrees. Thermometers will rise to 51 degrees on Sunday and then climb a bit higher as the work week begins.

Rain on the way

Until then, look for two systems — one from the Midwest and one from the South — to produce Thursday’s rain, which is expected to occur mainly after 9 a.m.

The precipitation odds are 90%.

"A southern stream upper trough over the southwest will move into the southern plain states by Thursday morning with a surface low deepening quickly across the southern plains, moving into the mid-Mississippi Valley," the weather service said.

A trough, the weather service says, is an elongated area of low pressure.

Minor urban flooding could arise, the weather service said, as 1¼ to 1¾ inches of precipitation is forecast for Thursday into Friday morning with "locally-higher amounts" possible.

And some of what falls may be snow or a wintry mix.

"As the low begins to move off to the east late Thursday night, winds turn to the north and colder air will work into the region," the weather service said. "This colder air may change some of the precipitation over to snow or a rain/snow mix."

Thursday night’s low will be around freezing. Highs are expected to be in the low 40s on Friday.

After that, the skies clear and the days will grow warmer through the weekend and into early next week.

"Temperatures will gradually rise through the weekend with highs on Saturday in the 40s, Sunday in the upper 40s and 50s, with 50s and lower 60s both Monday and Tuesday" in the tri-state area, the weather service said.