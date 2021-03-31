Wednesday’s day time high should climb to 58 degrees and the rain should hold off until about 5 p.m. — but Long Island, along with the rest of the tri-state area, is in for a spell of potentially wild weather, the forecasters said.

"The final day of March will feature a strong cold front continuing to swing across the eastern U.S., producing areas of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain from the Southeast to Mid-Atlantic," according to the Weather Prediction Center, which is part of the National Weather Service.

Long Islanders can expect one to two inches of rain to fall Wednesday night, the weather service said. A thunderstorm is possible.

"There could be some areas of urban and poor drainage flooding," said the weather service.

The high tide on Wednesday night might cause minor flooding along Nassau’s South Shore bays, it added.

The night time low will fall to 42 degrees.

Showers likely will last into the late morning on Thursday, when wind gusts could reach 28 mph, the weather service said. The high Thursday should hit 50 degrees.

And scattered rain and possibly even snow showers could appear in spots overnight, the weather service said.

Friday should be mostly sunny but chilly, with a high of 43 degrees, thanks to an arriving cold front.

"High pressure builds in south of the area through the weekend, bringing tranquil but unseasonably cool temperatures for Friday," the weather service said.

Saturday should be sunny and warmer, with the day time high expected to climb to 52 degrees.

There is a 40% chance of showers Saturday night but the weather service says they are expected to vanish in time for a sunny Sunday with a high of 60 degrees predicted.

Monday and Tuesday should be just as pleasant, with clear skies and temperatures right around 60 degrees.