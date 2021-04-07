TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 63 degrees before falling to a nighttime low of 44, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will be similar to the last couple days but a bit cooler, particularly out east, due to a sea breeze, said weather service meteorologist John Cristantello.

It was 44 degrees as of 4:56 a.m., the weather service said.

Similar weather is expected for Thursday, with a high of 61 and a low of 43, and a calm wind predicted, according to the forecast, taken at Islip’s Long Island Mac Arthur Airport, which is a major measuring station in the area for the weather service.

After partly sunny skies Friday — with a high of 56 and a low of 45 expected — there’s a chance of showers on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s predicted.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

