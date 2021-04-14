Wednesday will be another fine day: sunny with a daytime high of 66 degrees, the forecasters said.

Showers, however, will likely arrive before dawn on Thursday and continue all day, the National Weather Service said.

Long Island is expected to get one to two inches of rain on Thursday, when the high for the day should hit 47 degrees.

The storm is spreading east from the Great Lakes, and could even deliver snow to parts of New England, according to the Weather Prediction Center, which is part of the weather service.

"By late Thursday, as the system shifts its energy toward the New York Bight and the lead frontal system off Virginia, colder air will filter into New England and upstate New York changing the rain to snow," the Weather Prediction Center said.

Friday’s odds of rain on Long Island are 50%, courtesy of the low pressure system.

"Lingering light rain is possible as the low heads northeast on Friday," the weather service said.

And there will be a cool breeze.

"Northerly flow will keep high temperatures well below seasonable, in the mid-40s to low 50s," the weather service added.

The weekend, and on into Tuesday, should see sunny skies, with temperatures in the upper 50s during the day and falling to the low 40s at night, the weather service said.