Wednesday’s early sunshine will give way to afternoon showers and possibly thunderstorms, with wind gusts hitting 31 mph.

"Initially, there will be sun this morning, which will allow temperatures across the interior to rise into the mid-60s, possibly around 70 just west of the NYC metro," the National Weather Service said.

But then bundle up: Wednesday night will be cold, with thermometers plunging to 34 degrees, though the rain should taper off this evening, according to the weather service.

Only a quarter of an inch of rain is expected during the day though the odds of showers are 80%, the weather service said.

The low pressure system responsible for Long Island’s rain is expected to bring snow to northern New England. And a cold front sweeping into the region prompted the Storm Prediction Center, part of the weather service, to predict "a slight risk of severe thunderstorms for the Mid-Atlantic coast to southern New England."

Eastern Long Island and southeastern Connecticut are not included in that guidance, the weather service said. Much depends on the path the low pressure system takes as it travels through the area.

"The main threat will be isolated damaging winds," the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It added, "The best chance for an isolated tornado would be closer to the surface low track, but once again convective available potential energy is low."

The term "convective available potential energy" is defined as a measure of the top vertical speed in an updraft. High values offer the potential for severe weather, the weather service explains.

Thursday will see the sun return but with the wind chill, the morning will seem like winter never left. The weather service said it will feel like 25 to 35 degrees before thermometers rise to the low 50s during the day.

"Gusty winds continue on Thursday as the low pressure strengthens while moving over the Canadian Maritimes," the weather service said.

Blowing out of the west-northwest, wind gusts will reach 25 to 35 mph and potentially 40 mph along the coast, it predicted.

Friday will see spring return, with sunshine and a daytime high in the low 60s predicted.

Clouds roll in on Saturday. The daytime high should hit 62 degrees and no rain is forecast until after midnight, when the odds of showers rise to 70%.

Those showers will stick around Sunday, though mainly before noon. A high near 60 degrees is predicted.

Monday and Tuesday should offer sunny skies and mild temperatures in the low 60s during the day, which will fall to the mid-40s at night, the weather service said.