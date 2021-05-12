Wednesday should offer all the delights of a fine spring day: sunny skies with a high of 63 degrees and breezes no faster than 13 mph, the forecasters said.

And so should much of the period through next Tuesday, though the National Weather Service cannot rule out some sprinkles just about every day.

For example, a couple of its models for Wednesday suggest that a trough may cause "a few scattered showers later this afternoon, and mainly across southeastern Connecticut and the Long Island Twin Forks," the weather service said.

Similarly, another trough, which the weather service defines as "an elongated area of relatively low pressure," also may bring on a few showers Thursday — though probably less than the day before.

Look for a daytime high of 66 degrees on Thursday. Daytime thermometers should cling to the upper 60s during the rest of the week, falling no lower than the low 50s at night.

This week’s mainly fine weather is produced by a high pressure system dominating the region, the weather service explained.

"With surface high pressure over the area, winds will be light throughout the period and conditions will be primarily dry," it said.

Friday through Monday should be mostly sunny, but sprinkles could arrive each day, the weather service said. Rain looks a bit more likely on Tuesday.

"Cooler air aloft from the mid-level trough and generally partly cloudy skies will mean that surface heating may allow for convective showers or thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and early evening of each day at least through Tuesday," the weather service advised.

Tuesday’s odds of rain are 30%, it estimated.

The term convective, the weather service says, describes the "vertical transport of heat and moisture in the atmosphere, especially by updrafts and downdrafts in an unstable atmosphere."