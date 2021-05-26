Wednesday will bring early summer-like sultry heat and humidity, as well as possible storms — but it won’t last, and Memorial Day weekend could also begin with showers.

Late afternoon or evening showers, thunderstorms, one-inch hail, and an isolated tornado are all possible Wednesday as a cold front replaces a high pressure system, the National Weather Service said.

A "severe thunderstorm threat" has been issued for New York City, northeast New Jersey, southwest Connecticut and the Lower Hudson Valley from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the weather service said.

The storms should weaken, however, as they travel across Long Island and eastern Connecticut between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., the weather service said.

While Thursday should be sunny and clear, storms may bedevil Memorial Day celebrations, with rain likely Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Warmer conditions today

Before that, clouds Wednesday morning should lift, and the high during the day on Long Island should reach at least 76 degrees.

For all of the tri-state area, the weather service said, "A southeast flow today will result in much warmer conditions than the last two days with temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s. The only exception will be across Long Island and coastal Connecticut, where temperatures will be in the 70s and lower 80s."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Those high temperatures will be shared by much of the East Coast as a low pressure system over eastern Canada drives a cold front across the Great Lakes, the weather service's Weather Prediction Center explained.

High pressure systems often result in clear skies as their falling air cools and dries. Low pressure systems instead can allow vapor to condense into clouds and rain as their warm air rises.

Thursday should be nearly ideal: sunny with a high near 81 degrees.

Friday should start off just fine.

"Cooler and drier weather behind the (cold) front will then overspread the Great Lakes and the Northeast into Friday morning," the predicton center said.

Yet the odds of drenching rain arriving after midday are 50% and it will be much cooler, with a top daytime temperature of 67 degrees, according to the weather service.

The Ohio Valley will be delivering a low pressure system to the south and east of the tri-state region Friday night and into Saturday, the weather service explained.

"This will be the first widespread rainfall event across the area since May 9-10," the weather service cautioned.

From half an inch to 1½ inches of rain may fall, and there may be minor to moderate coastal flooding across the western Great South and Jamaica bays during high tides on Friday night and possibly Saturday night too.

"At this point, dune impacts should be limited to localized and minor," the weather service said.

Saturday morning likely will start with rain, mainly before 9 a.m. The odds of showers are 70%, and the daytime high will be 64 degrees.

The weather service said its models now predict "conditions drying out Saturday morning," but there is another possible low pressure system that could run along the coast from Sunday and Monday.

Right now, Sunday looks like it will offer partly cloudy skies, with a high of 67 degrees.

Monday’s Memorial Day could be a winner, with mostly sunny skies with a high of 71 degrees.

The work week resumes Tuesday with sunshine and just slightly warmer temperatures.