Cloudy, hot and humid sums up Wednesday’s weather, with any storms — unlike the ones that blasted through Tuesday — expected to hold off until nightfall, the forecasters said.

And then look for a cool down: temperatures are not expected to climb out of the 70s from Thursday until at least next Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Muggy day ahead

While Tuesday's thunderstorms downed trees and flooded a few roads in the Bronx, Westchester, and northeast New Jersey, the weather service's storm report list did not include damage on Long Island. PSEG Long Island’s outage map reported 60 customers without power at 5:48 a.m. Wednesday.

On Wednesday, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, and then isolated showers for a few hours after that, the weather service said.

"Rainfall in general will be ¼ to ½ inch with isolated amounts of one to two inches," the weather service said.

In addition, the weather service said, "There is a low potential for flash flooding this afternoon and early this evening, mainly across southern portions of the forecast area."

Officially, Wednesday’s daytime high for Long Island should be 85 degrees. But parts of the tri-state area could feel hotter, due to the humidity.

"While temperatures will be near 90 degrees once again with dew points in the upper 60s to around 70, widespread heat indices in the mid-90s are not expected," the weather service said. "However, a few locations across the NYC metro area will have peak heat indices around 95 briefly this afternoon."

And then more late spring-like weather sets in.

As the weather service's Weather Prediction Center explained, "A cold front will make slow progress southward across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. through the end of the week, bringing some welcomed relief to the recent hot weather for these areas by Thursday and especially on Friday."

Thursday should be mostly sunny with a daytime high of 78 degrees.

Friday may begin with showers before noon — though the odds are just 20% — and the daytime high should top out at 70 degrees, the weather service said.

Saturday and Sunday should offer the same delightful weather: sunny with daytime highs of 72 degrees, courtesy of a high pressure system.

High pressure systems allow air to cool and dry as it falls to earth, so they typically bring clear skies.

Low pressure systems, like the one that may affect the start of the work week on Long Island, deliver rain, as their rising air condenses into clouds and raindrops.

While there is a 40% chance of showers on Monday, the high for the day should be a comfortable 75 degrees.

Tuesday looks like it will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer, with temperatures hitting 78 degrees during the day, the weather service said.

Still, it cautioned that "showers with some afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday."