Wednesday and Thursday should be sunny and temperate, with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s — about as perfect June weather as can possibly be.

And Wednesday’s clear night time skies will prompt a cooldown, the forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said, "Good radiational cooling conditions tonight for far outlying areas with lows in the 40s, and 50s to near 60s for urban areas."

Before that, the weather service has two cautions, however.

For ocean swimmers, there is a high risk of rip currents through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

And for southern Nassau’s coastal dwellers, the weather service said, "increasing astronomical tides and long period swells" could cause minor flooding Wednesday night, and again during Thursday night’s high tide, which might cause a bit more widespread flooding.

The delightful weather kicking off summer — which officially began on Sunday — results from a high pressure system. Air in these systems dries and cools as it falls to Earth, so clouds and rain do not develop.

Rain possible

Friday, the weather service advised, has a 20% chance of rain but otherwise should be sunny too. Highs in the mid-70s are predicted.

Blame a new front for any damp stretches: "A warm front lifts north through the region Friday, allowing a seasonally hot airmass to build in through the beginning of next week," the weather service said.

Still, the weekend should be at least partly sunny, with daytime highs clinging to the upper 70s and low 80s, according to the weather service.

So once again, Long Island looks lucky with its weather, skipping the heavy rain and storms forecast for much of the nation’s mid-section and south. The West, though thankfully cooler after last week’s heat wave, is also expecting storms, and the Southwest and Pacific Northwest are under the threat of wildfires.

Long Island’s work week could begin with possible rain Monday — the odds are 30% — and Tuesday, when the chances rise to 40%, the weather service said. Both days should see thermometers climbing into the low 80s.