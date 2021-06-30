Another day is forecast of temperatures in the 90s that feel as high as 100 degrees with the heat index Wednesday before it gets cooler starting Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 20% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., and a 40% chance at night. Some showers may have gusty winds.

The daytime high will be 92 degrees. The low will be around 73.

A heat advisory remains in effect for all of Long Island, except southeastern Suffolk, through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has also issued an air quality health advisory for Long Island on Wednesday, with ozone the pollutant of concern, according to Suffolk officials.

Late Thursday morning, there’s also a chance of showers and thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain. The high will be near 85 degrees, and the low will be 67.

Leading into the holiday weekend, rain is likely Friday, with a high of 78 degrees and a low of 63.

There’s a chance of rain Saturday, when there will be a high of 75 degrees and a low of 61.

On Sunday, the high will be 77 degrees and the low will be 64. Showers and thunderstorms are possible.