Wednesday’s forecast matches Tuesday's, and any early-morning fog should burn off quickly as heat and humidity yet again will dominate — though the odds of storms have dwindled to 20%, the forecasters said.

And after that, it’s a rain-lovers delight, with Saturday and Tuesday the only days that will be spared downpours, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s official high will be around 86 degrees but it will feel warmer: heat indices, which measure the impact of heat and humidity, will reach 101 to 102 in much of the tri-state area, the weather service said.

The heat advisory that began on Tuesday continues through 8 p.m. Wednesday. The only areas excluded are eastern Suffolk on Long Island and Connecticut’s New London County and Middlesex, the weather service said.

The weather service, which issued a hazardous weather outlook, also warned Wednesday of a high risk of rip currents — which can speed out to sea faster than an Olympic swimmer at 5.5 mph — at New York's ocean beaches.

Downpours and thunderstorms, predicted for Wednesday afternoon and evening, could last into the early hours of Thursday. They should not be quite as powerful as Tuesday's, but the weather service said "there will be the potential for some strong to severe storms to produce damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain." And there may be minor flooding.

PSEG Long Island reported Tuesday night that about 6,000 customers had lost power. By 6:09 a.m. Wednesday, the utility said 581 customers were without power.

While Thursday may begin with clear skies, the odds of showers are 50%, possibly starting after around 8 a.m. The high for the day should max out at 81 degrees, the weather service predicted.

The last of tropical storm Elsa, about 70 miles west-northwest of Tampa at 5 a.m. Wednesday with top sustained winds of 65 mph, will "approach" the New York metropolitan region late Thursday into Friday, the weather service said, relying on the National Hurricane Center's forecast.

A tropical storm watch is currently in effect for the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia, as Elsa travels north, "almost parallel to the west coast of Florida," the hurricane experts said.

Four parts of the country — the Northwest, the Great Basin, the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic — all are in in for scorching weather Wednesday, according to the weather service's Weather Prediction Center.

South Texas, however, is threatened with "heavy rainfall and flash flooding," it added.

That same risk applies to Long Island from late Thursday through Friday, as one to three inches of rain could fall — and even more in spots, the weather service said.

"Initially the heavy rain/flood threat will be in the vicinity of a cold front stalling across our area on Thursday, and then with Elsa Thursday night into Friday," it explained. "Areas of poor drainage/urban flooding are likely, with potential for isolated to scattered areas of flash flooding and flooding of fast-reacting small streams."

On Friday, the odds of rain rise to 80%. The high daytime temperature could hit 81 degrees.

"Any remaining precipitation should come to an end by later Friday evening as the cold front pushes east of the area and stalls to the south," the weather service said.

"High pressure noses in from the northeast so Saturday should remain mostly dry," it advised, though there could be a stray shower or afternoon thunderstorm. Highs are expected to be near 79 degrees.

The falling air in high pressure systems dries and cools. In contrast, low pressure systems can trigger rain as their rising air warms and condenses.

That stalled cold front that sits south of the area could result in even more rain from Sunday on, the weather service said, "with the greatest precipitation chances Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning."

Sunday and Monday share the same odds of downpours — 30% — with daytime highs clinging to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday, however, should be mostly sunny, with a high of about 83 degrees.